Image caption An area of Oxford was cordoned off by police on Monday

A man detained over a 14-hour armed stand-off in Oxford has been charged.

Shots were exchanged between a man and police in Paradise Square on Monday.

Duncan Shearman, 24, of Paradise Square, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is also accused of three counts of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas. He appeared at Banbury Magistrates' Court earlier.

He will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 8 June, where his trial is expected to take place.

Mr Shearman was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but a police spokesman confirmed no charge had been brought in connection with that.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gunshots heard in Oxford city centre

Firearms officers were called at 13:15 BST on Monday after witnesses reported hearing gunfire.

One resident said he heard about 20 shots exchanged, with a man "shooting from the balcony" of a home.

One person was treated for a non life-threatening injury, South Central Ambulance Service said.

Homes were evacuated during the stand-off, though police began to allow residents to return on Monday evening after presenting themselves at a police cordon.

Omar Murtaza, 33, who was evacuated with his wife and four children, said: "It's a bit scary, this is normally a quiet neighbourhood.

"You don't expect guns anywhere really, but not in Oxford."