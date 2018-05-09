Oxford Paradise Square stand-off suspect charged
A man detained over a 14-hour armed stand-off in Oxford has been charged.
Shots were exchanged between a man and police in Paradise Square on Monday.
Duncan Shearman, 24, of Paradise Square, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He is also accused of three counts of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas. He appeared at Banbury Magistrates' Court earlier.
He will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 8 June, where his trial is expected to take place.
Mr Shearman was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but a police spokesman confirmed no charge had been brought in connection with that.
Firearms officers were called at 13:15 BST on Monday after witnesses reported hearing gunfire.
One resident said he heard about 20 shots exchanged, with a man "shooting from the balcony" of a home.
One person was treated for a non life-threatening injury, South Central Ambulance Service said.
Homes were evacuated during the stand-off, though police began to allow residents to return on Monday evening after presenting themselves at a police cordon.
Omar Murtaza, 33, who was evacuated with his wife and four children, said: "It's a bit scary, this is normally a quiet neighbourhood.
"You don't expect guns anywhere really, but not in Oxford."