Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 11 May 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Tree surrounded by rapeseed Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption A lone tree amongst the rapeseed near South Newington
Rowing on Port Meadow Image copyright Lesley Murray
Image caption Rowing must have been hard work in the heat this week
Punting on River Cherwell Image copyright Jane Douglas
Image caption But it was perfect weather for punting
Ducklings in Abingdon Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Someone has their ducks in a row
Rapeseed field near Chipping Norton Image copyright Cristina Gentilini
Image caption We love the contrast in this photo of rapeseed and sky near Chipping Norton
Barn owl at RSPB Otmoor Image copyright Patrick Galka
Image caption A barn owl prepares to land at RSPB Otmoor
St Mary's Passage, Oxford Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption The view down St Mary's Passage in Oxford
Hampton Gay sunrise Image copyright Paul Mallarini
Image caption Can you spot the deer enjoying the sunrise at Hampton Gay

