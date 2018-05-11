A chance to catch up on five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1) 14-hour armed stand-off in Oxford

Shots were exchanged between a man and police in Paradise Square in Oxford on Monday.

Firearms officers were called to the area at about 13:15 BST after witnesses reported gunfire.

Duncan Shearman, 24, of Paradise Square, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

2) Social media street signs pop up in Oxford

Forget 'fake news' instead it was 'fake signs' causing confusion in Oxford this week.

The social media-inspired signage was installed by the same mysterious artist who put up Middle Earth and Narnia signs in nearby Didcot.

Oxford City Council has said they will be removed as they make the city hard to navigate.

3) Man jailed for blaming speed ticket on fictional Frenchman

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Christopher Henry was jailed for 12 months following a trial at Winchester Crown Court

A man from west Oxfordshire who tried to avoid a speeding ticket by claiming a fictional Frenchman - named after a Paris waxworks museum - was the driver has been jailed.

Christopher Henry, 52, from Weston-on-Green, was caught by a mobile speed trap driving his ex-wife's 4x4 in Hampshire in February.

After the offence, which would have resulted in a £100 fine, he "created an extraordinary web of lies", Hampshire Police said.

Henry was jailed on Wednesday for perverting the course of justice.

Image copyright Google Image caption Henry said the car belonged to Grevin Musee, Paris waxwork museum Musee Grevin in reverse

4) Traffic warning as road works begin

Image caption Drivers have been advised to consider alternative modes of transport

Road works scheduled to last up to 18 weeks on Woodstock Road got under way this week.

The route, which connects the city centre to the ring road, the A40 and A34, is being resurfaced.

Oxfordshire County Council said congestion was "likely" and urged drivers to find other ways into the city.

5) Call for new generation of Oxford colleges

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The report described entry to Oxford and Cambridge as "hyper-selective"

A think-tank wants Oxford and Cambridge to open a new set of colleges to create more places for disadvantaged young people.

The idea is included in a report by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) which has been looking at ways the universities could be more inclusive.

Both Oxford and Cambridge said they had "no plans" to create new colleges.