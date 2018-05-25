Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption The sun sets over Queen's Lane in Oxford

Image copyright Tim Turan Image caption Thanks to Tim Turan for this shot of Iffley Lock in the sun

Image copyright Toby West Image caption We love the light in this photo taken near Chalgrove

Image copyright Becca Image caption A daisy soaks up the sun on a beautiful morning in Abingdon

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption A bee stops to refuel in Milcombe near Banbury

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption We get some great shots of Red Kites at Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Oxford's colleges are home to some great buildings, not least Tom Tower at Christ Church

