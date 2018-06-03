Image copyright Google Image caption The 74-year-old pedestrian was hit in the car park of Bannatyne's Health Club on Oxford Road

A woman has died after being hit by a car at a health spa owned by former BBC Dragons' Den investor Duncan Bannatyne.

The 74-year-old woman, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, was hit by a grey Toyota Yaris in the car park of Bannatyne's Health Club on Oxford Road in the town at about 12:40 BST on Friday.

Her next of kin have been informed, Thames Valley Police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward but said no arrests had been made.

Businessman Mr Bannatyne, who previously appeared on the BBC Two series Dragons' Den, runs the Bannatyne's Health Club chain, as well 26 former Hilton Hotels health clubs.