A teenage cyclist has been killed in a crash involving a truck.

The 14-year-old's bike collided with a Mercedes articulated lorry on Portland Road in Weymouth.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police were called at 15:30 BST. The truck driver was uninjured.

Dorset Police appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may have captured the incident on a dash cam, to come forward.

The boy's family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.