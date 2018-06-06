Cyclist, 14, killed in Weymouth truck crash
A teenage cyclist has been killed in a crash involving a truck.
The 14-year-old's bike collided with a Mercedes articulated lorry on Portland Road in Weymouth.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police were called at 15:30 BST. The truck driver was uninjured.
Dorset Police appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may have captured the incident on a dash cam, to come forward.
The boy's family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.