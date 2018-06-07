CCTV images of anti-Semitic attack in Oxford released
- 7 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
CCTV images have been released after an anti-Semitic arson attack on a Jewish centre in Oxford.
Anti-Semitic notes were left outside Chabad House on the corner of Cowley Road and Alma Road by two people, who then started a fire at about 04:00 BST on 19 May.
Dt Sgt George Atkinson said: "Thankfully no significant damage was caused and no one was hurt."
He added that the man in the images "may have important information".