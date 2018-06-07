Oxford

CCTV images of anti-Semitic attack in Oxford released

  • 7 June 2018
CCTV images of the man police want to speak to Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV

CCTV images have been released after an anti-Semitic arson attack on a Jewish centre in Oxford.

Anti-Semitic notes were left outside Chabad House on the corner of Cowley Road and Alma Road by two people, who then started a fire at about 04:00 BST on 19 May.

Dt Sgt George Atkinson said: "Thankfully no significant damage was caused and no one was hurt."

He added that the man in the images "may have important information".

