Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV

CCTV images have been released after an anti-Semitic arson attack on a Jewish centre in Oxford.

Anti-Semitic notes were left outside Chabad House on the corner of Cowley Road and Alma Road by two people, who then started a fire at about 04:00 BST on 19 May.

Dt Sgt George Atkinson said: "Thankfully no significant damage was caused and no one was hurt."

He added that the man in the images "may have important information".