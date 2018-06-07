Image caption Police say suspected victims are being supported

Four men have been charged with modern slavery and forced labour offences after police carried out raids in Oxford.

The 59, 34, 33 and 26-year-olds, all from Oxford, were remanded in custody and are due to appear before magistrates later.

They were detained during three raids that took place near Abingdon Road on Wednesday.

Suspected victims are being supported, Thames Valley Police said.

The arrests took place in a joint operation involving the force, the National Crime Agency, Southeast Regional Organised Crime Unit and Oxfordshire County Council.

The charges, in full, are:

Michael Joyce, 59: One count of requiring two people to perform compulsory labour, one count of arranging or facilitating travel of two people with a view to exploitation and one count of carrying on a regulated activity when not an authorised/exempt person.

John Joyce, 34: One count of requiring two people to perform forced or compulsory labour and one count of carrying on a regulated activity when not an authorised/exempt person.

Michael Joyce, 26: One count of requiring two people to perform forced or compulsory labour, one count of arranging or facilitating travel of two people with a view to exploitation and one count of carrying on a regulated activity when not an authorised/exempt person.