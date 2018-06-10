Dog bites Oxfordshire council leader in Bicester
A council leader needed surgery after a dog bit him as he posted a leaflet through a door.
Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth had his finger badly bitten while he was campaigning in Bicester on Saturday.
The Conservative politician thanked hospital staff in a tweet he posted with a picture of his arm in a sling.
He said: "I guess the dog wasn't one of us. The staff @OUHospitals are simply brilliant."
Mr Hudspeth told the BBC he returned to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford to have "some minor plastic surgery on the injury".
He added: "The JR have been fantastic, especially as it's the weekend."