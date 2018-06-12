Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption (Top L-R) Haji Khan, Assad Hussain, Alladitta Yousaf (Bottom L-R) Khalid Hussain, Moinul Islam, Kameer Iqbal

Six men from Oxford who groomed and sexually abused teenage girls between 1998 and 2005 have been jailed.

Assad Hussain, 37, of Iffley Road, will serve a life sentence with a minimum term of 12 years for multiple rapes.

Judge Peter Ross said victims were brought into the group, who were convicted of more than 20 offences, through flattery, drugs and alcohol.

Oxford Crown Court heard they were also subjected to threats and violence, and made to have sex with other men around.

'Fear and violence'

Hussain was described as using one victim as a "sexual object".

Judge Ross said Moinul Islam, of Wykeham Crescent, who was jailed for 15 years and nine months, had a child "completely at his mercy".

In his summing up he said sexual abuse had become "the norm" for the men.

The NSPCC said the victims, aged between 13 and 15, "would not be silenced" despite a "campaign of fear and violence" from the men.

Two other members of the gang - Kamran Khan, 36, from Bolton and Raheem Ahmed, 41, from Oxford - were jailed in April.

Verdicts and sentences