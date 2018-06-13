Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Residents have been told to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed

A large fire involving vehicles and fuel at a breakers' yard has led to homes being evacuated and roads closed.

Eight crews from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue are tackling the blaze at T&B Motors in Witney.

Plumes of "thick, black, acrid" smoke have been visible over the town since about 10:00 BST.

Residents have been advised by police to stay indoors and keep all windows and doors closed while the blaze is ongoing.

People asked to leave their homes have been told to gather at Elmfield council offices.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said West End has been completely closed off, as well as Bridge Street, Wood Green and Hailey Road.

Farmers Close resident Tony Pearce said the fire was "getting worse", adding: "It's thick, black, acrid smoke. Gas bottles, tyres, the petrol left in the cars, that's all going up.

"All the houses up here have been evacuated because of the flames."

A fire service spokesman said: "Both Witney appliances as well as pumps from Burford, Eynsham, Chipping Norton and the water carrier from Wheatley have been called in.

"Because of the nature of the premises fuel is involved and there is a large plume of dark smoke."

