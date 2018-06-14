Image copyright Jamal Madar Image caption Harun Jama was found stabbed near a children's playground in Oxford

The mother of a murdered 16-year-old boy has appealed for witnesses to the "needless" killing to come forward.

Harun Jama, from Birmingham, was found stabbed near a children's playground in Friars Wharf, Oxford, on 3 January.

No-one has been charged with Harun's murder and in a new appeal his mother Hibo Fidow said: "I want to know who killed my son, and why."

Thames Valley Police has renewed its search for witnesses as the six-month anniversary of the murder approaches.

'Still in pain'

Harun died in hospital after he was found stabbed and bleeding to death in Friars Wharf.

Mrs Fidow said: "I'm still in pain. I don't know who killed him, I don't have a name. It's very hard, I need help.

"I need someone who knows who killed my son to help and tell the police.

"I want to know who killed my son, and why they killed him."

Image caption Harun's mother, Hibo Fidow, said: "He always made me happy. I miss my son so much."

Police said it was "vital" they speak to anybody who was in the towpath area of Friar's Wharf between Folly Bridge and the black and white old gasworks bridge between 19:00 and 20:00 BST on 3 January.

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said: "It was a needless and somewhat brutal murder of a young child.

"Our enquiries show that there were many people in the vicinity of the Friars Wharf towpath at the time Harun was attacked.

"We have spoken to many of those people. Many have provided information but I believe some have withheld information that they know.

"I'm also aware that there are people out there that we have not yet identified who were in the vicinity at the time and we're obviously keen to speak to those people."