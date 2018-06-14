Oxford

Witney fire: Asbestos warning after scrap yard blaze

  • 14 June 2018
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionResidents were told to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed

Residents have been warned to stay indoors after it emerged a breakers' yard that went up in flames may have contained asbestos.

About 60 firefighters from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue tackled the blaze at T&B Motors in Witney, on Wednesday.

West Oxfordshire District Council has warned people to "avoid unnecessary outdoor activity" during the clean-up operation.

However, a spokesman said there was "no significant public health risk".

Plumes of black smoke were visible over the town for hours during the blaze.

Image copyright ShootItYourself
Image caption Ten fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze

Thames Valley Police said the cause of the fire was not thought to be suspicious.

The force thanked fire crews and the "fabulous" residents of the town for their help during the blaze.

The West End area of the town remains closed to through traffic, but people have been allowed to return to their homes.

The extent of the contamination is currently being investigated, with part of Farmers Close cordoned off.

A council spokesman said: "Nearby residents are being advised that the building potentially contained some asbestos cement roof tiles and an appropriate cleanup of the site and vicinity is taking place."

As long as "appropriate cleanup procedures" were followed there was "no significant public health risk" but airborne asbestos fibres "may pose a risk to those inhaling them", the spokesman added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionPlumes of "thick, black, acrid" smoke were visible over Witney

The council's advice to residents includes:

  • Not letting children play outside, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activity
  • Closing all external doors and windows
  • Refraining from putting washing out or going in gardens
  • Not touching any of the debris from the fire

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites