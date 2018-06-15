Five things from Oxfordshire this week

A chance to catch up on five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Homes evacuated after blaze breaks out at Breaker's Yard

A large fire involving scrap cars and fuel at a breakers yard led to homes being evacuated and roads closed.

Around 60 firefighters from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue tackled the blaze at T&B Motors in Witney.

Plumes of "thick, black, acrid" smoke were visible over the town from about 10:00 BST on 13 June.

Residents were advised by police to stay indoors and keep all windows and doors closed when the blaze was at its height. They were also told to avoid outdoor activity during the clean-up after it emerged the site may have contained asbestos.

2. Stab attack Oxford student loses appeal

Image copyright PA Image caption Lavinia Woodward stabbed her then boyfriend in the leg with a breadknife

An Oxford University student who was spared jail for stabbing her boyfriend has lost her latest bid to appeal against her sentence.

The Court of Appeal ruled Lavinia Woodward, 25, could not challenge her 10-month prison term which was suspended for 18 months.

She had applied to have her case heard by a full court of three judges.

Woodward pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court last year to unlawful wounding at Christ Church college while drunk.

3. Dog bites Oxfordshire council leader in Bicester

Image copyright Ian Hudspeth Image caption Ian Hudspeth was bitten by the dog while campaigning on Saturday

A council leader needed surgery after a dog bit him as he posted a leaflet through a door.

Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth had his finger badly bitten while he was campaigning in Bicester on Saturday.

The Conservative politician thanked hospital staff in a tweet he posted with a picture of his arm in a sling.

He said: "I guess the dog wasn't one of us. The staff @OUHospitals are simply brilliant."

4. University mocked for homeless claim

Image copyright Philip Halling Image caption Merton Street is left covered in colourful detritus following trashings

Oxford University has been ridiculed on social media after an email seemingly implied the "highly developed social conscience" of students was drawing homeless people to the city.

It wrote to students to dissuade them from "trashing" - the tradition of covering each other with foam, confetti, champagne and eggs.

Naoise Dolan, who shared part of the email online, called its tone "unwise".

The university said it was an attempt to appeal to students' consciences.

5. 'My horse saved me from anorexia'

Jo Corfield battled with anorexia for 30 years.

It was on finding horse Bronwen that she was finally able to shake the disease.

Now she's using horses to help others.

For details of organisations which offer advice and support with eating disorders, visit bbc.co.uk/actionline