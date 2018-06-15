Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption A long boat going under Grandpont Bridge, and a dredged up bike

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption A poppy field in Appleford

Image copyright Tony Campbell Image caption A sunset over the Oxfordshire countryside

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption A line of train carriages photographed from New Hinksey Bridge

Image copyright Lucy Bickerton Image caption Bees in a garden in Cumnor

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Sunset on the Thames at Farmoor

Image copyright Roy Venkatesh Image caption The Flying Scotsman steaming through Kennington Junction

Image copyright Julian Tranter Image caption A Saturday night on the canal in north Oxfordshire

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption 'My daughters loved this graffiti on walls which cover an old petrol station in Cowley,' Esther Johnson told us.

Image copyright Tim Turan Image caption According to Tim Turan, this is the view from the Varsity Club roof, 'celebrating the day after my daughter’s wedding - a perfect day'.

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk