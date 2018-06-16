Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Residents were told to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed when the fire broke out on Wednesday at about 10:00 BST

People living near a breakers' yard still cannot go into their gardens days after a fire because asbestos could be caught up in the blaze debris.

West Oxfordshire District Council has told residents in part of Witney not to hang out washing or let children play outside after the blaze on Wednesday.

It said experts had found asbestos in the roof tiles of T&B Motors and feared it could have spread to nearby areas.

Council officials said specialists would have to remove the debris.

The authority urged people to not sweep up any dust themselves or mow lawns in case it created airborne dust.

It added that if people were concerned they had stood in debris and then walked through their homes, the carpet would need to be cleaned by specialists.

Allotment owners with plots on Farmers Close were advised to damp down soil with a watering can and wash any exposed fruit or vegetables.

Produce that is still underground will not be affected, the authority said.

Any washing that was drying in the garden at the time of the fire should also be washed again.

Image copyright WOCT Bus Image caption Residents are being urged not to disturb or remove debris from the fire

The council said the main households affected had been contacted by officers and given advice.

It said as long as appropriate clean-up procedures were followed, "there is no significant public health risk resulting from the asbestos".

An area at Farmers Close remains cordoned off while West End and Narrow Hill have since reopened.

Residents outside the main affected area of the fire are due to be visited by specialist contractors who will assess their gardens to see whether a clean-up is required.