Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Residents were told to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed

Tests carried out following a large fire at a breakers yard have so far come back negative for asbestos.

About 60 firefighters from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue tackled the blaze at T&B Motors in Witney on Wednesday.

Afterwards West Oxfordshire District Council told nearby residents to not go into their gardens because asbestos could have been in the blaze debris.

A spokesman said a "relatively small area" around the green on Farmers Close would remain cordoned off.

Fire officers have determined it as the area at the highest risk of contamination due to wind direction and the size of the blaze.

Buildings at the breakers yard contained asbestos roof tiles.

Image caption Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue tackled the blaze at T&B Motors

Image caption The council said the main households affected by the fire had been given advice

Seven properties were evacuated as a result of the fire, with 12 people given temporary accommodation by the council's housing team.

The spokesman added: "All but one household were notified they could return to their homes on Saturday.

"This property, closest to the fire and in direct line of the smoke plumage, will need to undergo specialist cleaning before reoccupation."

Debris is currently being cleared from gardens by a specialist cleaning company.

Image copyright WOCT Bus Image caption Residents are being urged not to disturb or remove debris from the fire