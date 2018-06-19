Image copyright Government of Dubai Media Office Image caption The published photo included Dubai's minister of cabinet affairs and the future, and minister for artificial intelligence

An Oxford University research centre promoted by the Dubai government does not exist, the university has said.

The Dubai government published a press release with a photo about the opening of the 'Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Future Research' at Oxford University.

The photo included Dubai's minister of cabinet affairs and the future and minister for artificial intelligence.

"We can confirm that there is no centre with this name at Oxford University," a university spokesman said.

The Dubai Government Media Office has not commented after being approached several times by the BBC.

The press release said the 'Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Future Research' - named after Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - "aims to incentivise future-oriented research and innovations in various scientific fields such as 3D technology, physics, and other advanced sciences".