Didcot landfill fire out after 17 hours
- 22 June 2018
A large fire at a landfill site in Oxfordshire has ended, 17 hours after it began.
Crews were called to the site at Appleford, near Didcot, at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.
Residents described a "horrid" smell emanating from the site and said smoke could be seen for miles.
The fire and rescue service said crews left the scene at 09:40 on Friday but, according to the Met Office, smoke was still reducing visibility.
One resident, who took a picture of the smoke from the nearby Ladygrove estate in Didcot at around 22:00 on Thursday, said there was a very strong smell of plastic.
@BBCOxford landfill fire #Didcot still going. Stinks of plastic. Whole of Ladygrove covered in smog. Wind blowing smoke to the east #Oxtweets pic.twitter.com/grItX6po7X— MotorVehicleMovers™ (@mvmoxford) June 21, 2018
Good morning! Smoke from the Didcot fire took us down to 5000m visibility this morning with a very horid smell!. It has cleared a bit now and for the rest of the day it will remain sunny with some patchy cloud. ^NG https://t.co/atvw17WqXd— Met Office Benson (@MetOfficeBenson) June 22, 2018
