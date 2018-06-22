Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Oxford

Elizabeth Jennings Way Bridge, Oxford Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Elizabeth Jennings Way Bridge, Oxford
A dragonfly near St Mary's Church, Kidlington Image copyright Neil Baker
Image caption A dragonfly near St Mary's Church, Kidlington
Old English Longhorn cow in Christ Church Meadow Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption "You rarely see these Old English Longhorn cattle so close to the fence in Christ Church Meadow. He was having a scratch against the tree," says Esther Johnson
St John the Baptist Church, Burford Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption St John the Baptist Church, Burford
River Thames in Abingdon Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Becca Collacott took this while "enjoying a beautiful summer afternoon" by the River Thames in Abingdon
Kingfisher resting on a branch at Wolvercote Common Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Anthony Morris managed to catch this Kingfisher taking a break at Wolvercote Common in Oxford
Cornfields in Abingdon Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Cornfields in Abingdon

