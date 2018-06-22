Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption Elizabeth Jennings Way Bridge, Oxford

Image copyright Neil Baker Image caption A dragonfly near St Mary's Church, Kidlington

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption "You rarely see these Old English Longhorn cattle so close to the fence in Christ Church Meadow. He was having a scratch against the tree," says Esther Johnson

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption St John the Baptist Church, Burford

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption Becca Collacott took this while "enjoying a beautiful summer afternoon" by the River Thames in Abingdon

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Anthony Morris managed to catch this Kingfisher taking a break at Wolvercote Common in Oxford

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption Cornfields in Abingdon

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk