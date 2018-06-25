Image caption Police say the man is being questioned in custody

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction, after a 12-year-old girl went missing on Saturday.

The girl, who is from Oxford, was later found safe and well. Her family had said it was out of character for her to go missing.

Thames Valley Police say the man remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact police.