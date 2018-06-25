Image copyright Google Image caption Noreen Akhtar was struck in Stratford Road near to the junction with Fernley Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a mother-of-three was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Noreen Akhtar, 38, from Banbury, died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle outside Cravings Café in Stratford Road, Birmingham, on 16 June.

A 33-year-old man, from Moseley, was held after the car believed to be involved was found at an address in Birmingham, said West Midlands Police.

He has been released on police bail.