Image caption The twin-engine plane struck the farm building near Enstone Airfield

A co-pilot was hurt when a light aircraft has crashed into a barn, starting a large fire.

The twin-engine plane came down at about 14:20 BST and struck with the farm building near Enstone Airfield, killing several chickens.

The pilot was uninjured but the co-pilot was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Six fire engines are at the scene as crews battle the blaze.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was aware of the incident.