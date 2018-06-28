Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked on Ashhurst Way, Spencer Cresent junction, at about 01:00 BST on 22 June

A woman was targeted in an arson attack at her home a day before three men attacked her in the street in Oxford.

An intruder set fire to curtains while the woman slept at the house in Rose Hill at about 08:30 BST, on 21 June.

Police said the woman was then assaulted in the early hours of 22 June near her home on Ashhurst Way, at the Spencer Crescent junction.

Police are hunting the three suspects over the assault, in which the victim suffered facial injuries.

The 42-year-old was helped by another woman at about 01:00 BST after the attack.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to the fire, which was put out after the woman woke up to the sound of an explosion.