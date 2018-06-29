Image copyright Al Ryan Image caption Highways England said the carriageway could remain closed until Friday afternoon rush hour

Part of a major road through Oxford has closed after a lorry spilt 500 litres of diesel onto the carriageway.

The A34 northbound is closed between the Peartree Interchange in Oxford and junction 9 of the M40.

A lorry went through the central reservation after a collision with two vehicles at about 22:00 BST on Thursday evening.

A spokesman for Highways England said the road was likely to remain closed until the afternoon rush hour.

Diversions have been set up, taking motorists off the A34 at the Peartree Roundabout on to the A40, to travel to junction 8 of the M40.

David Lovell from Highways England said: "The fuel has caused severe damage to the road surface.

"We've got to mobilise road crews to come in and do the road work so unfortunately it won't be until after the morning rush hour that we can start doing the work.

"The work could get started at around 12:00. We've got to scrape the old surface away and put new tarmac down.

"We're doing everything we can to get it ready by rush hour tonight but, I'll be honest, it could lead into the rush hour period of the afternoon."