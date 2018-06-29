Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 29 June 2018

Horses on Port Meadow, Oxford Image copyright Paul Mallarini
Image caption Horses on Port Meadow, Oxford
Minster Lovell at dawn Image copyright Paul Mallarini
Image caption Minster Lovell at dawn
Sunset over the Great Haseley Windmill Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Great Haseley Windmill
White Horse Hill, Uffington Image copyright Hedley Thorne
Image caption White Horse Hill, Uffington
The sun setting over West Challow Image copyright Claire Mackenzie
Image caption The sun setting over West Challow
Sunset at White Horse Hill, Uffington Image copyright Tony Campbell
Image caption Sunset at White Horse Hill, Uffington
Sunrise in Woodstock Image copyright Bryan Robertson
Image caption "Who needs to go abroad when you can see views like this!" says Bryan Robertson who took this picture of the sunrise in Woodstock

