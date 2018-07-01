Image copyright Wyke Regis Coastguard Image caption Weymouth Sands had to be cleared so the air ambulance could reach the casuality

A man has suffered life changing injuries after tombstoning in Weymouth Sands, as the coastguard warns of the activity's risk.

Wyke Regis coastguard received calls at 18:30 BST on Saturday of an unconscious man pulled from the water near the Pavilion.

The air ambulance took the casualty to hospital where he is being treated for spinal injuries.

The man had dived from the harbour wall adjacent to the Weymouth Pavilion.

Wyke Regis CRT said jumping from any height into water "can and does end with individuals sustaining life changing injuries or worse".

They also asked the pubic to "enjoy the weather sensibly."

What is Tombstoning?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campaigners say tombstoning is especially dangerous because of hidden underwater objects