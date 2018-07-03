Image copyright Oxfordshire County Council Image caption A serious diesel spill means road resurfacing will have to take place

A man has been airlifted to hospital and a road partially closed because of a diesel spill caused by a collision between a truck and a van.

The crash happened on the A420 near Buckland, Oxfordshire, on Monday.

A driver needed hospital treatment and the serious diesel spill means road resurfacing will have to take place.

Oxfordshire County Council said the damaged areas were unsafe to drive on. They have been cordoned off, with temporary traffic lights in place.

The A420 has been reduced to one lane in the area and delays are expected.

The authority said resurfacing would take place from 22:00 BST and be completed in time for morning rush hour.