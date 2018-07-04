Boats, blazers and bellinis are out in force with the start of one of the world's most famous regattas.

Thousands of people are expected to watch rowers battle it out on the River Thames in Oxfordshire over the next five days as part of the Henley Royal Regatta.

The event - which first started in 1839 - attracts participants including Olympians, university and school teams and novices.

Image copyright PA Image caption Visitors do their best to get the best view of the action, whether on land...

Image copyright PA Image caption ...or on water

Image copyright PA Image caption Colourful blazers are the order of the day as spectators gather to watch the rowing at the regatta

Image copyright PA Image caption Crews have come from around the UK and all over the world

Image copyright PA Image caption The popular social event attracts thousands of people to the town

Image copyright PA Image caption The organisers promise "charming views of Henley and the River Thames"

Image copyright PA Image caption Some like to get closer to the action

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 200 races will take place at the event

Image copyright PA Image caption Participants include both Olympic rowers and novices

Image copyright PA Image caption Only the mightiest teams can win...

Image copyright PA Image caption ...and all are going for glory

The regatta runs until Sunday.