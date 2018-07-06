Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption "Here is a female blackbird using my water feature as a cold bath," says Cliff Kinch

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption Cotswold Lavender Farm

Image copyright Tony Campbell Image caption Abingdon Bridge

Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption Aerial view of Didcot

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Horses keeping cool at Port Meadow, Oxford

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption Wheat field near Chiselhampton

