Man arrested in circumcision inquiry

A man has been arrested after circumcisions were allegedly carried out on boys in their homes.

Mohammad Siddiqui, 52, from Birmingham, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A joint investigation is being carried out by Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police regarding "physical assaults" against children in Bristol, and Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Mr Siddiqui has since been released and remains under investigation.

Police have searched an address in Birmingham as part of the investigation.

Det Chief Insp Fiona Bitters, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "This is a large investigation and we are already speaking to a number of people in relation to these allegations.

"However, we would like to speak to anyone who may have information that can help us with our investigation or is concerned about a procedure which has taken place privately since 2015.

"We are asking parents or guardians of boys circumcised, or healthcare workers, who have concerns about the procedure, the aftercare provided, or the recovery to come forward."

She said the investigation, known as Operation Jetson, was not about the practice of circumcision, but whether any criminality took place "when undertaking this procedure or the aftercare provided".