The body of a man has been found after he got into trouble while swimming in the River Thames.

The 32-year-old "got into difficulty" after going into the water at Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire on Saturday.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said a search was carried out by the force's helicopter at about 21:00 BST and the body was found at about 22:00.

The man's next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner, he added.