Man's body found in River Thames at Long Wittenham
- 9 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man has been found after he got into trouble while swimming in the River Thames.
The 32-year-old "got into difficulty" after going into the water at Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire on Saturday.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said a search was carried out by the force's helicopter at about 21:00 BST and the body was found at about 22:00.
The man's next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner, he added.