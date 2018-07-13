Image copyright PA Image caption The signs were put up at at the John Radcliffe and Churchill hospitals

Posters have been put up at two hospitals reminding staff to make sure they are treating the correct patient after a series of mix-ups.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS trust introduced the signs in staff areas at the John Radcliffe and Churchill following four "never events".

They included the wrong person receiving an endoscopy, where a camera is inserted into a patient's throat.

The trust has apologised for the mistakes.

In board papers it said making sure staff were treating "the correct patient every time" has been made a priority.

It said: "We chose this priority following a number of incidents, particularly in radiology, where the wrong patient received a test or procedure in the previous year."

"Never events" are classified as "serious incidents that are entirely preventable", and there were eight at the trust in 2017-18.

They included a "sizing trial cup" being left inside a patient after surgery, requiring a second operation to remove it, and a patient getting the wrong injections.

Medical director Dr Tony Berendt said: "These posters were put up in all staff areas recently as part of a suite of actions to remind staff to thoroughly check a patient's identity.

"The posters are part of a programme of work to ensure that patients receive the safest care possible."

A spokesman added that while the current posters are internal, it is working on versions for public areas.