Image caption There is a police presence in near Boxhill Park following the stabbing

A woman was stabbed in the stomach while walking her dog in a "random and unprovoked" attack.

The stabbing happened at about 10:30 BST in woodland in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

She was approached by a teenager, who put his hand over her mouth and stabbed her once in the stomach before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman, who is in her 50s, is receiving treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Police are investigating around Clifton Drive, Kingston Close and The Motte.

They said the suspect was seen leaving the wooded area in the direction of Clifton Drive following the attack.

He is described as white, in his late teens, about 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build.

Urgent investigations

The force said the attacker was wearing black turn-up denim shorts, a light grey top, white and black trainers, and glasses.

Det Insp Ali Driver said: "This was a random and unprovoked attack, and we are making urgent investigations to try and track down the offender.

"Incidents such as this are exceedingly rare, and people in the area are likely to see an increased number of police officers while our investigations continue."

Thames Valley Police warned people not to approach the man if they see him, but to contact the force immediately.