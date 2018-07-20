Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 20 July 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Linseed fields, Sibford Ferris Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption "In amongst the yellows, greens and golds of the fields we sometimes get a splash of blues and purples of linseed fields," says Cliff Kinch in Sibford Ferris
South Park, Oxford Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption South Park, Oxford
Worcester College, Oxford Image copyright Pauline Massey
Image caption Worcester College, Oxford
Artichoke with purple thistles Image copyright Tim Turan
Image caption "When you forget to eat your artichokes you get giant thistles," says Tim Turan
Lye Valley Nature Reserve, Oxford Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Lye Valley Nature Reserve, Oxford
Blenheim Palace, Woodstock Image copyright Amy Busby
Image caption Blenheim Palace, Woodstock

