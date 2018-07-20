Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Glass Animals cancel tour after drummer injured in crash

Image caption Joe Seaward (left) broke his leg and fractured his skull in the crash

Oxford indie band Glass Animals have cancelled an upcoming tour after their drummer was injured in a crash while cycling.

Joe Seaward suffered a broken leg and fractured skull in the collision in Dublin involving a lorry.

Frontman Dave Bayley said: "Life has thrown something horribly sad and unexpected at us, and we need to do everything in our power to conquer it and get Joe back on his feet."

The group had a series of shows planned in North America and Europe.

2. World Cup 2018: 'Panini Cheapskates glad it's over'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alex and Sian Pratchett began drawing in the 2014 World Cup

A couple who filled a World Cup sticker album with their own sketches of the players have been reflecting on their work.

Alex and Sian Pratchett, known as the "Panini Cheapskates", began drawing in the 2014 World Cup as they could not justify the cost of filling the album with official stickers.

Their efforts have won the Oxfordshire couple fans around the world.

3. Duncan Jones film based on Rogue Trooper announced

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Director Duncan Jones has been a long time fan of the 2000 AD comic strip

The next film by Moon and Source Code director Duncan Jones is based on a comic character from the 2000 AD strip.

Rogue Trooper is a blue-skinned, mohawk-sporting, genetically-engineered soldier who debuted in print in 1981.

Chris Kingsley, co-founder of Oxford-based publisher Rebellion, said Jones had a "unique level of commitment and passion" for the character.

Jones, who also directed Warcraft and Mute, said he was "so excited" to bring the character to the big screen.

4. Abingdon stabbing: Teenager arrested over 'random attack'

Image caption The attack happened in woodland near Clifton Drive, Abingdon

A teenager has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the stomach while walking her dog in a "random and unprovoked" attack.

The stabbing happened at about 10:30 BST in woodland in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon.

The woman, who is in her 50s, is receiving treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Abingdon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

5. Didcot Power Station demolition date confirmed

Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption RWE NPower closed the coal-fired facility in March 2013 after 43 years of service

The demolition of the remainder of the Didcot A Power Station, near to where a building collapse killed four men, has been scheduled for 2019.

The site was at the centre of a major incident when its boiler house came down in February 2016.

Owner RWE Npower said it would clear the site of smaller buildings and make the area safe this year.

The clearance of the towers and chimney is expected to be completed by the end of next year.