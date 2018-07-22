Image caption There is an increased police presence around Boxhill Park

Police have reassured the public an investigation into the stabbing of a woman while she was walking her dog remains an "absolute priority".

The woman, who is in her 50s, was stabbed in the stomach on Thursday in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

A 17-year-old Abingdon boy, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released under investigation.

The woman received hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

'Extremely rare'

Det Insp Ali Driver said: "I appreciate the concern in the community over this incident, but our officers are making progress in the investigation.

"Over the coming days, you will see increased patrols and enhanced police presence while we continue to investigate.

"Incidents such as this are extremely rare, and while we are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the attack, I would like to reassure the community that our investigations remain an absolute priority."

Police are asking anyone in the area between 10:00 and 11:00 BST to come forward if they saw anything.

They have described the offender as a white male in his late teens, about 5ft 10in tall, with a slim build, wearing black turn-up denim shorts, a light grey top, white and black trainers, and glasses.