Image copyright Sylva Foundation Image caption Archaeological excavations have been taking place as part of the House of Wessex project

Plans to reconstruct an Anglo-Saxon building on its original site have moved a step closer after receiving a grant of nearly £100,000.

In 2016, an archaeological dig in Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire, revealed the remains of the building.

The Sylva Foundation's House of Wessex project will be constructed with traditional materials.

The charity received the grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund and will now lodge a planning application.

It said it hoped it will be ready in autumn 2019.

The foundation said timber from the Blenheim Estate, thatch, and a network of rods and twigs plastered with mud or clay would be used during construction.

The £120,000 building will eventually become the home of Wulfeode, an Anglo-Saxon living history society that runs educational courses for schoolchildren.