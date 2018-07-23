Image caption The attack happened in Boxhill Park in Abingdon

A 17-year-old boy arrested after a woman walking her dog was stabbed in a "random" attack is no longer a suspect, police said.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was stabbed in the stomach on Thursday morning in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

An Abingdon teenager, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released without further action.

The woman received hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

Police are looking for a white male in his late teens, about 5ft 10in tall, with a slim build, wearing black turn-up denim shorts, a grey top, white and black trainers, and glasses.

They are asking anyone in the area between 10:00 and 12:00 BST to come forward if they saw anything.

'Open mind'

Det Insp Ali Driver previously described it as "a random and unprovoked attack".

He said: "I appreciate the concern in the community over this incident, but our officers are making progress in the investigation.

"I would like to re-iterate, that incidents such as these are rare, and we are keeping an open mind about the motive for the assault."

He urged anyone who recognises the description to contact Thames Valley Police, and said there would be an increased police presence in the area.