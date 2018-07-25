Image copyright Craig Image caption Part of Oxford Road in Garsington, Oxfordshire, was closed for safety reasons

A village road has been closed after a large hole appeared.

Part of Oxford Road in Garsington, Oxfordshire is shut for safety reasons after some of the surface collapsed.

The hole was not strictly a sinkhole as it did not appear to be "naturally occurring", a Thames Water spokeswoman said. The cause is not yet known.

Engineers are at the scene conducting investigations before carrying out repairs. Thames Travel said its bus services would be affected.

A spokesman from Oxfordshire County Council said: "We have closed this section of Oxford Road for safety reasons and are speaking with Thames Water in order to identify the cause and carrying out repairs as soon as possible."

Image copyright Craig Image caption The road has been closed off for safety reasons