Shiplake field fire after 'combine harvester explosion'
A suspected combine harvester explosion started a fire in a field that covered "the size of 25 football pitches".
Sixty firefighters were called after farm machinery caught fire at Shiplake Farm, Oxfordshire, at about 13:00 BST.
A pub and nearby homes were evacuated and residents were told to close doors and windows, the fire service said.
Simon Chandler said on Twitter: "A combine harvester exploded. Farmers are currently trying to plough the field in order to create fire breaks."
Service manager Paul Bremble said: "This incident escalated rapidly because of the extremely dry conditions and a strong wind.
"We would again urge the public to take extreme care in the countryside as the heatwave continues."
The operation was scaled back at about 16:30, but firefighters could remain at the scene overnight, a spokesman added.