Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. The search is on for the next Oxford 'Soup Peddler'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Brabin cycles around Oxford and prepares meals for the homeless

The search is on for someone to take over the mantle of 'The Soup Peddler'.

Richard Brabin has been providing "hot and hearty" meals to the homeless in Oxford from a catering tricycle.

In the eight months since his story went viral, he has raised nearly £9,000 and given out 4,000 meals.

Now Richard is looking for someone to replace him.

2. Shiplake field fire after 'combine harvester explosion'

Image caption Firefighters were called to the blaze at Shiplake Farm

A suspected combine harvester explosion started a fire in a field that covered "the size of 25 football pitches".

Sixty firefighters were called after farm machinery caught fire at Shiplake Farm, Oxfordshire, at about 13:00 BST on Thursday.

A pub and nearby homes were evacuated and residents were told to close doors and windows.

3. Girl's false darkling beetle added to Oxford museum

Image caption Sarah Thomas's find is now in the Oxford University Museum of Natural History

A rare beetle discovered by a 10-year-old girl has become the first of its kind to be added to a museum's collection in 70 years.

Sarah Thomas found the false darkling beetle in the grounds of her school, Abbey Woods Academy, in Berinsfield.

It is the first beetle of its kind to be added to the British insect collections at Oxford's Museum of Natural History since the 1950s.

4. Garsington road closed after large hole appears

Image copyright Craig Image caption Part of Oxford Road in Garsington was closed for safety reasons

A village road has been closed after a large hole appeared.

Part of Oxford Road in Garsington was shut for safety reasons after some of the surface collapsed.

The hole was not strictly a sinkhole as it did not appear to be "naturally occurring", a Thames Water spokeswoman said. The cause is not yet known.

5. World War Two Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis dies

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Ellis was a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary

One of the last living female World War Two pilots, Mary Ellis, has died aged 101.

Born Mary Wilkins to a farming family in Leafield, she grew up close to RAF bases at Bicester and Port Meadow.

She later became a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary and delivered Spitfires and bombers to the front line during the conflict.

She said she had flown "about 1,000 aeroplanes" during the war, before moving to the Isle of Wight in 1950 to take charge of Sandown Airport.