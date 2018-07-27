Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption Lavender in the sun near Banbury

Image copyright Spike Holifield Image caption A canal boat on the Thames at Port Meadow

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption The sun setting over Lye Valley

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Horses trying to keep cool at Port Meadow

Image copyright Nigel Standen Image caption A tawny owl at sunset by the watercress beds in Ewelme

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption A moped gathering on a sunny morning in Abingdon

Image copyright Jamie Smith Image caption A border terrier admiring golden fields in Shilton

Image copyright Annie Zhao Image caption A peacock butterfly at the RSPB Otmoor reserve

