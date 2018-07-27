Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Anyone who recognises the e-fit image should come forward, police said

An e-fit has been released by police after a woman was stabbed in the stomach in a "random" attack.

The victim, who is in her 50s, was attacked walking her dog on the morning of 19 July in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said a man put his left hand over the woman's mouth and stabbed her once in the stomach.

A 17-year-old previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released without further action.

Police said after the attack the man fled through woodland towards Boxhill Walk where he was captured on CCTV.

The victim received hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

The suspect is a white male in his late teens to early 20s, about 5ft 10in tall, with a slim build, wearing black turn-up denim shorts, a grey top, white and black trainers, and glasses.

Police asked anyone in the area between 10:00 BST and midday to come forward if they saw anything.

Det Insp Ali Driver described it as a "random" attack and said: "If you recognise this young man please come forward.

"Any information you can provide, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, could be that vital piece of the jigsaw needed.

"You should not be concerned about providing names, as we have processes in place to rule out anyone who is not involved with the incident."