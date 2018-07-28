Oxford

Three flea from bedroom house fire in Caversfield

  • 28 July 2018
Fire damage inside the property Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The bedroom and its contents were destroyed by the blaze

Three people were forced to flee from their home after a fire broke out in a bedroom.

The blaze started on the first floor at a terraced house in Skimmingdish Lane, Caversfield, near Bicester, Oxfordshire, at about 02:15 BST, the fire service said.

It quickly spread and gutted the bedroom. No-one was injured.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a towel being left too close to a bedside lamp.

Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Emergency crews were called to the fire at about 02:15 BST

