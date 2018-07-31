Image caption The woman was attacked while walking her dog in Boxhill Park

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a dog walker was stabbed in the stomach in a "random" attack.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was attacked on the morning of 19 July in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Oliver Welsby, of no fixed address, has been charged with wounding with intent and is in police custody.

He was arrested on Saturday and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later, Thames Valley Police said.

A 17-year-old previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released without further action.