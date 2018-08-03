Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption An early morning in Abingdon

Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption White Horse Hill in the evening sunshine

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption Under Grandpont Bridge in Oxford

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption The International Space Station passing over Oxfordshire

Image copyright Jess Fogden Image caption A flower in Oxford's botanical garden

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption A red kite spotted over Abingdon

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption The Natural History Museum in Oxford

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Minster Lovell ruins

