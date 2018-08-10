Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 10 August 2018

The sun setting over a pub in Milcombe Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption The sun setting over a pub in Milcombe
Horses in the water at Oxford's Port Meadow Image copyright Lesley Murray
Image caption Horses in the water at Oxford's Port Meadow
Countryfile Live celebrates its 30th birthday Image copyright Tony Campbell
Image caption Countryfile Live celebrates its 30th birthday
Sunrise at St Helen’s Wharf in Abingdon Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Sunrise at St Helen’s Wharf in Abingdon
Lye Valley Nature Reserve Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Taken on a morning run through Lye Valley Nature Reserve
It's almost harvest time for Oxfordshire's fields Image copyright Tony Campbell
Image caption It's almost harvest time for Oxfordshire's fields

