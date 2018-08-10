Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption The sun setting over a pub in Milcombe

Image copyright Lesley Murray Image caption Horses in the water at Oxford's Port Meadow

Image copyright Tony Campbell Image caption Countryfile Live celebrates its 30th birthday

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption Sunrise at St Helen’s Wharf in Abingdon

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption Taken on a morning run through Lye Valley Nature Reserve

Image copyright Tony Campbell Image caption It's almost harvest time for Oxfordshire's fields

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk