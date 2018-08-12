Image caption The crash happened in Stratton Way, Abingdon, on Friday afternoon

A mobility scooter rider who was involved in a crash with an ambulance has died.

The 64-year-old man was injured in Stratton Way at the junction of Bath Street, in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, at about 15:30 BST on Friday.

He was left in a life-threatening condition and died the next day.

South Central Ambulance Service passed on its "sincere condolences" to his family. Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Officers have appealed for man driving a blue Vauxhall Vivaro panel van and a woman with long blonde hair who was a passenger to contact them.

They also asked for people in a white panel van to get in touch.

Senior investigating officer Richard Thorpe said: "Both of these vehicles were overtaken by the ambulance prior to the collision and both vehicles stopped to provide assistance to the injured man."