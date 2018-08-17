Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 17 August 2018

Great Haseley windmill Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption Great Haseley windmill
The Rollright Stones Image copyright Tim Turan
Image caption The Rollright Stones blending into the landscape in the late afternoon sun
Canal boats, Abingdon Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption "I took this before the rain came to back Abingdon," says Becca Collacott
Abingdon Image copyright Hedley Thorne
Image caption Hedley Thorne managed to take a picture when the sun briefly burst through the clouds in Abingdon
Beaumont Street, Oxford Image copyright Pauline Massey
Image caption Beaumont Street in Oxford looking unusually free of traffic
Roman villa at East End, just outside North Leigh, Witney Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption The ruins of a Roman villa tucked away at East End, just outside North Leigh, Witney
Sunset in Didcot Image copyright David Fearneyhough
Image caption Sunset in Didcot

